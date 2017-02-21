True Pundit

EXCLUSIVE: White House Fingers John McCain As Media Leak; Believes U.S. Senator Eavesdropped on Trump’s Classified Phone

Posted on by
This could be the beginning of the end for embattled Sen. John McCain’s life in politics. According to White House officials, McCain is believed to have somehow gained access to the content of President Donald Trump’s private, classified telephone calls with world leaders. And he isn’t keeping quiet about what was talked about either.

An analysis of McCain’s recent public statements by White House officials, coupled with information from intelligence personnel working with the Trump administration, paints a disturbing picture for McCain — or any elected U.S. politician. Officials believe the senator has inside knowledge of a number of President Trump’s telephone conversations, including at least one conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Even more alarming, officials believe McCain is secretly sharing this sensitive information with colleagues and his cabal of friendly mainstream media journalists in a dangerous clandestine campaign to damage Trump’s presidency even before it has a chance to succeed. Trump has been searching for media rats in the Beltway in recent weeks. White House aides are confident they have now outed one of the major leaks plaguing the early days of the Trump presidency. To everyone’s surprise, it is a senior senator supposedly belonging to the same side of the political aisle as the president.

McCain has been lambasting Trump to anyone and everyone who will listen since the newly minted president’s inauguration. This includes a Russian comedian who pranked McCain posing as Ukraine Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman. Even during that troubling conversation, where McCain shared sensitive U.S. intelligence with an imposter, White House aides said McCain unknowingly exposed himself as having inside knowledge of Trump’s telephone conversations.

“He has been given transcripts or actually listened to the calls and is sharing what he has heard,” an administration insider said. “There is no doubt. He is one of the major leaks.”

Just last week, True Pundit published a troubling account of how a Russian comedian duped McCain, the Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee. McCain incredibly even coached the phone-prankster-posing Prime Minister on joining NATO.

This audio recording of the phone call is absolutely incredible.

It’s time for Attorney General Jeff Sessions to determine the level McCain’s involvement and just how many laws he has broken.

  • ThinkAboutIt1st

    This is nothing short of TREASON, directed against, the United States of America! Let us now find out those who he was conspiring with! Treason in this case equals prison….. Hopefully his conspirators include Obama and both Clinton’s! McCain has become a traitor…

  • Crusader

    McCtraitor!!

  • Steve_o

    It’s about time this guy was outed for what he is. He doesn’t serve the people, he serves the power structure in D.C.

  • Lord Helmet

    McCain has a pathological need to be loved and accepted by the liberal media. It’s the source of his downfall as POTUS candidate and as a US senator and as an American.

  • Kelly

    I hope that the WH and sources will come forward. Until then, McCain can claim hearsay. No swinging and missing with McCain. If you swing, you’d better TKO.

  • WRD

    wow isn’t that treason, sedition?

  • vfrtower

    Lock his lumpy-face azz up.

  • yup

  • WRD

    what the devil is wrong with this man..and others. IT is like a Bourne movie

  • ZDay

    Why can’t we arrest and prosecute?

  • Robbins Mitchell

    Any chance this will spill over and soil his porky little airhead daughter over at FNC?….one can only hope

  • Kidholli

    At the least it is sedition. He needs to be arrested !

  • Tom Smith

    I’m guessing he has a pathological love for Saudi Arabian pizza too maybe.

  • disqus_RpsPIIVzIt

    If “True” would be horrible for America! Pres Trump trying to make America Great Again and one of top Senators trying to taking him and America down!!! Unreal!

  • akramden

    Oh goody gumdrops…Yet another RINO cupcake from a border state is floundering!

  • Peace Love Bunny

    John McCain is currently out of the country.

    I’m wagering he will stay out of the country to avoid prosecution.

  • Bro daWg

    I don’t like this movie.

  • akramden

    I love it…Jan Brewer for Senate! Jan Jan Jan!

  • Hack

    If it is true, they need ot investigate the rest of the Reagan Battalion… especially Mcmuffin!

  • Suelark

    You already said it: the Devil.

  • 1232Patriot

    Way past time for the Senate to expel McLame and bring him up on charges . . .

    BTW – many in AZ would welcome such a move!

  • Suelark

    Any need for “love” is completely overcome by hate in this nasty old man.

  • Svetlana Beaglehoff

    That would be great.

  • akramden

    Jan Jan Jan!

  • Svetlana Beaglehoff

    He and his girlfriend Linda need to be impeached.

  • disqus_RpsPIIVzIt

    If True (?) horrible for America! Pres Trump trying to make America Great Again and a top Sen trying to take Trump and America “Down Again” Unreal!!!

  • 1232Patriot

    … to be clear – Jan Brewer (NOT Jan-et Napolitano!)

  • Tikaro

    Hey, she’s usually the most conservative voice on the panel. Nothing “airhead” about her.

  • akramden

    And not Juan Juan Juan…

  • akramden

    She’s all California Cushy in the UC system. Ugh…

  • Acacia The Vet

    This is an Overrated clown.

  • scratchNsniff

    I hate the ba$tard but will take more than “think” or “suspect” to bring him down. McCain should return to USA, put a hold on his security clearance and censored by congress until this is investigated. If evidence exists should be prosicuted to fullest extent of law

  • Amish4Truth

    Correction…McCain has ALWAYS been a traitor. The proof is just coming forth now.

  • The Good Bad n UgLy

    The biggest adversary to the U.S. are the political fools and idiots directly involved in our system, such as John McCain

  • Jack Acktion

    @realDonaldTrump @Reince’s Gal & @WhiteHouse Chief of Staff NEVERTRUMPER @KMWalsh_GOP Is Source Of Trump Leaks To @NYTimes & Others

  • UrbanCamper

    Thank You! I am so happy that his traitor has been outed. Check out Lindsey Graham and the McMullin crew too. They need to GTFO.

  • Strega

    McCain is & was a traitor. He betrayed his fellow POWs in Viet Nam by colluding with the enemy in order to receive better treatment. Hence, his nickname: “Songbird”. He again betrayed his fellow POWS & all other Vets when he obstructed all efforts to have the US launch a search for remaining POWs or other servicemen still in Viet Nam.

    He has ‘treated with the enemy’ consistently & publicly with his frequent appearances boosting the ‘Syrian rebels’ who are & were a ragtag group of paid thugs supported by Obama to undermine legitimate efforts by Assad & Putin to rid Syria of subversive elements working for Assad’s overthrow.

    He hasn’t represented his constituents or the American people for decades. Whatever method of removal is quickest and surest is best. Hopefully, his ‘Charlie McCarthy’, Lindsey Graham, will feel bereft at his loss & retire.

  • Frank

    If true, there needs to be consequences.
    An ‘apology’ won’t do.

  • danbuter

    He wasn’t called The Songbird for nothing.

  • Robbins Mitchell

    Uh huh…I guess that explains why she was blathering a few years back that I and assorted Tea Partiers were “racist!” for opposing Obama and his agenda…..that’s airhead on steroids

  • Edsss

    Team Trump: FLUSH this POS!!! One way of another this reject HAS TO GO!

  • Gary Ritzman

    If this proves true he must be put in solitary in a maximum security prison. No visitation rights.

  • Bubba Gump

    McStain has reason to undercut the Trumpster. That war hero stuff could go out the window soon. McStain could find himself at the center of the pedo ring. Now ask yourself why him and Twinkletoes Graham are fighting the Trumpster at every corner.

  • Amish4Truth

    Solitary? No. General population, where true justice would be served.

  • PatriotPride

    John McCain has always been a traitor – ever since he used politics to gain notoriety and money. NEVER a patriot of this amazing country. Sadly, everyone who partook of this evil he leaked is all considered to be conspirators and because they did not come forward, they are guilty of 18 U.S.C. § 2382 : US Code – Section 2382: Misprision of treason – See more at: http://codes.lp.findlaw.com/uscode/18/I/115/2382#sthash.fjbCiaVy.dpuf and should be fined and imprisoned for seven years! An example needs to be set for all these lawless oligarchs and agencies going against the will of the people!

  • SPQR_US “The Deplorable”

    Exposing McStain needs to happen NOW so that the vermin will resign.

  • Sam

    There in no possible way on heaven or earth that INSANE McCain won re-election legitimately, the citizens of AZ cannot be that Brain-Washed. This means the elections are rigged and calls for a complete investigation beginning in AZ.

  • les des

    What’s wrong with him? And he was running for president himself. A disgrace. Now he can go to prison, an American one.

  • 426HemiCuda

    USS Forrestal will come back and get you McShame!

  • Mil-Dot

    Felony. Treason and sedition to start with. McCain should be
    prosecuted to the max for this.

  • steadykat

    not! she is an idiot

  • hostile177

    fake news

  • Mil-Dot

    He will never resign. That takes honor. McCain has no honor.
    He’s a baby eater. NWO scum.

  • testify

    I guess ole Songbird misses his time in prison, wants to go back.

  • Mil-Dot

    I would wait until he hit the tarmac in the USA then perp walk his ass.

  • ThinkAboutIt1st

    I apologize, but honestly I did not know this. Where is that particular information so I can read about it and others can as well? Thanks…

  • Mil-Dot

    Blatantly.

  • JanicePaschall

    truepundit,com

  • roberto di camerino

    First day of 1st Trump Rally this traitor went on TV to declare US “The Crazies are out” Remark that hurt Trump and he went on to declare He likes

    Heroes who are not caught.

  • Mil-Dot

    Well he might be serving mashed potatoes in the Leavenworth,
    KS prison cafeteria pretty soon.

  • Gary Ritzman

    McCain could easily have been brainwashed during his captivity. Becoming the Vietnam War’s “Manchurian Candidate”. Consider that he has been only a politician after his military service.

  • Reno

    If it can be proven he shared Trump’s telephone calls, lock his demented ass up.

  • Idahoballer

    Traitor John is used to being locked up in prison, time for another stretch.

  • albrevin

    the names that floated when all the ‘dirty dossier’ stuff was being bandied about include: Jeb Bush, Ben Sasse, McMullen and his campaign manager, McCain, and Bill Kristol. Various reports linked anyone of these with that seedy business. These are the people, too, with an obvious pathological hatred for President Trump, as well as the 60+ million people who voted for him.

    Again, it is pathological. You can literally see spittle flying out of the mouths of these people when it comes to anything about PDJT.

    Because of their complete lack of self-control and their being consumed by hate, jealousy, ,,, whatever, they continue to make mistakes and blunders. Would not be surprised to see horns sprout and a green forked tongue roll out of McCain’s mouth one day as he rants in front of a camera.

  • JanicePaschall

    has anyone seen this article on another media siteor tv

  • Neils Clausen

    Go to u-tube search prankster McCain.

  • oldhippie

    He is and will always be a traitor to the USA. I served during Viet Nam and I know for a fact that this man gave up info to the enemy. He needs to be in jail.

  • JohnnyCuredents

    There is a theory he is haunted still by guilt for his treasonous behavior in Vietnam, and that this guilt is behind his infamous hot temper (there are recordings of his explosive, expletive-laced encounters with journalists). I am beginning to think the guy is unbalanced and a security risk for the country. This dangerous man should not be a senator, much less chairman of the Sen Armed Service Committee.

  • White Clowns

    Let’s trade McCain for Julian Assanges.

  • Slim Pikens

    That S.O.B. has been a traitor, back stabbing Republican for years! Makes me wonder if he didn’t betray the U.S during his stint in Hanoi? Odd they would turn him loose and he stayed eh? Put that slime in a cell somewhere!

  • Gekk

    McCain is a traitor and a servant of the military industrial complex. Note how he NEVER fought Obama the way he’s been fighting Trump…. That tells you all you need to know about this neocon parasite.

  • White Clowns

    If the Feds yank his passport, maybe McCain will have to stay in some foreign airport til his term is up.

  • RavenLooneyToon

    WATERBOARD HIM!
    He’ll start singing just like he did the last time!

  • BloodGuard

    Katie Walsh, White House Deputy Chief of Staff and #NeverTrump Republican worked on McCains ’08 campaign. Most likely she’s been stealth adding McCain in on conference calls or passing him recordings.

  • Arrest the son of a bi tch

  • RavenLooneyToon

    But….
    But…
    But…
    He’s a HERO!
    Bawah-HAHAHAHAHAHA!

  • Ricemanstm

    It’s time to arrest him for either treason or insurrection…OR BOTH.

  • Rick Myles

    This is why Putin stockpiles Polonium.

  • ILConservative

    I reiterate; McCain is a doddering old fool way past his expiration date. Maybe now he will be made to pay for his seditious, maybe treasonous, acts. He needs to resign and go live in exile back home in AZ. He is no friend of patriotic Americans and should be punished for his acts.

  • RavenLooneyToon

    SEDITION!
    STRING HIM UP!
    Sedition is overt conduct, such as speech and organization, that tends
    toward insurrection against the established order. Sedition often
    includes subversion of a constitution and incitement of discontent to
    lawful authority.

  • HUGE if true. He should be given the chance to resign. If he doesn’t, let him die in prison.

  • nicu78

    Mad Chuckie really messed up this time.

  • kjf

    Songbird just cant stop singing

  • kjf

    Search songbird mccain it will all come up including the keating 8

  • Lori Kaye Roberts

    For sure rigged election.. I agree with you .. No way no how .. Same here in California. Yes we have a Dems but we didn’t vote for Jerry Brown twice after he messed things so bad the first two times 40 years ago.. Brown is so messed up if you google Global cooling you will see it was on the cover of TIME Mag in 1977 when Brown was Governor and he said we would all end up freezing to death.. The Global crapola didn’t work the first time so they went back to their think tanks and came up with warming and tweaked some of the problems with the scam the first time .. Lord I live in San Diego and the vote count was like 75 percent Clinton 25 Trump.. NO FRIGGIN WAY. We live on the border we have the gangs we have the drugs we cant walk our dog without a stun gun.. But yep we voted for open border.. Whatever

  • Jack Wilson

    18 U.S. Code § 798 – Disclosure of classified information

    (a) Whoever
    knowingly and willfully communicates, furnishes, transmits, or otherwise
    makes available to an unauthorized person, or publishes, or uses in any
    manner prejudicial to the safety or interest of the United States or
    for the benefit of any foreign government to the detriment of the United
    States any classified information—
    ….
    Shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than ten years, or both.

    https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/18/798

  • Lori Kaye Roberts

    I don’t believe that McCain was elected by the people of AZ. They need to fix voter rolls and end the use of voter machines. Those machines are what the problem is ..

    Here in California. Yes we have a Dems but we didn’t vote for Jerry Brown twice after he messed things so bad the first two times 40 years ago.. Brown is so messed up if you google Global cooling you will see it was on the cover of TIME Mag in 1977 when Brown was Governor and he said we would all end up freezing to death.. The Global crapola didn’t work the first time so they went back to their think tanks and came up with warming and tweaked some of the problems with the scam the first time .. Lord I live in San Diego and the vote count was like 75 percent Clinton 25 Trump.. NO FRIGGIN WAY. We live on the border we have the gangs we have the drugs we cant walk our dog without a stun gun.. But yep we voted for open border.. Whatever

  • GTKRWN

    There are no “Republicans” and “Democrats” any more. There is a cabal of Globalists and Jews vs anyone who isn’t.
    Both the GOP and the Dems are owned and operated by the same masters. And those masters hate Trump.

    Follow the nose.

  • Christine Golden

    Also look up his first marriage. Shortly before McCain came home from Vietnam, his wife was disabled in a car accident. He soon began to cheat on her and eventually dumped her for his mistress. He then filed for divorce so he could marry his younger, richer version, the current Mrs McCain. That’s the reason his kids from his first marriage have nothing to do with their father.

  • Christine Golden

    I’d bet big money McCain suffers from PTSD. It explains everything.

  • Berris Easie

    Im on TRUMP TEAM but ill never be happy safe & comfortable until some of the elite politicians goes to PRISON. JOHN MCCAIN. HILLARY CLINTON. BARACK OBAMA. LINDSAY GRAHAM. VP JOE BIDEN. PEDOGATE & PIZZAGATE INDIVIDUALS WHO RAPE & MURDER our children. Nancy Pelosi. Elizabeth Warren & ms waters. Some journalists deserved jail time for reporting lies and manipulating minds of we the people. Madonna fat pig Rosie & all those who calls for death on our president need to face the court for threat against humanity which is a hate crime against WeThePeople & our elected president. So when that day comes ill be much happier knowing that the law is for both rich & poor

  • JohnnyCuredents

    That makes a lot of sense. Something is clearly wrong with this man who always wants to be at swords-points with the group he identifies as his (here the GOP). Think about it. His behavior, what the lying media refers to as his being “a maverick,” simply replicates what happened in North Vietnam, viz. John against all the other Americans there in prison. He was a “maverick” then too.

  • naro wampanoag

    follow your shitt dripping underwear trail.

  • Stop The Left

    No surprise to me. Thought he was a traitor months ago.

  • Joe Palooka

    When McCain was running in 2008 the Veterans came out strong and had this website that just destroys him. He truly is a traitor. Go to 2008 there is still a lot of info there.
    http://web.archive.org/web/20080210024107/http://www.vietnamveteransagainstmccain.com/

  • Mark M

    Jail time is what he deserves. He won’t get it though.

  • jubadoobai

    Glory hallelujah! If this is what it takes to get rid of McCain, then I welcome it. Let the governor put up the person who ran against him.

  • EyeOfProvidence

    John McCain: From Bamboo cage to minimum wage

  • RevJoe1

    Any bets Lindsey “Fruit Cake” Graham is a co-conspirator?

  • Danny Bowlin

    If true they need to charge McCain and get this old evil man out of our government. It is pass time for min to be out of the government.

  • L Garou

    Hanoi John should already be in prison somewhere, anywhere..

  • The Bogeyman

    To everyone’s surprise To no one’s surprise…”

    Fixed that for ya.

  • RevJoe1
  • Joel Bowles

    So blabber mouth mccain is at it again. Sing to communist iin viet nam wasn’t enough now he is aoilling state secrets to get even with Potus. Treason is the word and the firing squad the punishment. McCain is no scapegoat he is just an old goat that should be served up on a platter

  • rrpjr

    Get rid of this brain-damaged traitorous fossil.

  • Vangie Martinez

    NOW YOU KNOW WHY POW VETS CALL MCCAIN SONG BIRD. NIXON SHOUDNT OF PARDONED THIS TRAITOR. HOPEFULLY NOW HE WILL GO TO PRISON FOR ALL THAT HE HAS DONE.

  • RevJoe1
  • jim marcum

    McCain is or never was a hero. He is a low life piece of shit.

  • drummie

    If this is true, McCain belongs in prison for treason. He has run his mouth to the enemy before, soi is he still doing so? It IS time to find out.

  • Daniel Overton
  • Charles Weitzel

    ARIZONA PEOPLE (NOT THE ELITE WHO BOUGHT HIS ELECTION) SHOULD RECALL THIS POS. AZ HAS SOME REALLY PISS POOR ELECTED ELITEISTS! NEED TO ELECT HONEST MEMBERS OF THE “PEOPLE”!!

  • MARYANN33

    Please get him out…Arizona will be forever grateful…Give the job to Kelly who ran against him.

  • MARYANN33

    He has always been a traitor…Trump called him out on it…This is his revenge. He actually believes he is someone.

  • MARYANN33

    Get him in prison now……He belongs in confinement.

  • MARYANN33

    His current wife is rich and dumb…Never should have married this total POS.

  • kericso

    John McCain drives me nuts he’s always looking over people’s shoulders (even women’s) He really needs to retire and enjoy himself out of congress. He shouldn’t be permitted to talk about anything if he’s not authorized to do so.

  • MARYANN33

    Omce a traitor always a traitor…We have been stuck with him and Flake for many many too many years of no senators at all, just like California has none.

  • MARYANN33

    McCain will lose his fortune from getting cheap labor for all his people.

  • MARYANN33

    McCain is paid by Soros.

  • MARYANN33

    I pray it is so.

  • Think Local

    We have to move from thinking he is just another codgy old man like VP Joe to the traitor evil do-er that he is. The Arizona governor needs to get the State House to repeal his seat and recall him and assign someone else , el pronto

  • MARYANN33

    Absolutely….Check the machines and the illegal votes…We wanted him out above all.

  • Reese Bobby

    I prefer my war heroes to be uncaptured.

  • MARYANN33

    We wanted Arpaio too. Check to see if the illegals did not vote against him.

  • JoeCollins

    Time for McCain to go home to Arizona and rock on the front porch.

  • claram,

    Agreed The same goes for Chuck Shumer. Definitely a GEORGE SOROS rigged election on both parts

  • claram,

    The public needs to hear from more people like you . The estimates of illegals that voted in California are anywhere from 7- 15 million.

  • Linda Bond

    John McCain was pardoned by Nixon for treason. This is not surprising! He and Graham need to be shut down!

  • claram,

    Hes not haunted by Guilt He is haunted by fear that all the records of his actions that he has worked so hard to keep hidden all these years will be released ANd he is furious that President Trump brought this issue up after he thought it was buried since 2009

  • God Emperor Trumps Were-Puppy

    McCuck and Linda Graham are two peas in a pod.
    They’ll both be involved together.

  • Patriot76

    Investigate, arrest, prosecute him to the fullest extent of the law.

  • Linda Bond

    Google ! It’s all there! Also look for forestall fire! Prankster songbird “wet start”

  • staff office

    Lock this trader POS up…No better yet hang his @ss!

  • staff office

    McCain gave up everything he knew to the VC in Nam. He’s no hero, he’s a POS and unfortunately his
    ejection seat worked.

  • David Galloway

    wow if true ???

  • freewheelinfranklin543

    Remember the USS Forrestal!

  • BulSprig

    This is Treason, aiding and abetting the Enemy. Not to mention multiple Federal Code Violations. The Russian comedian deal shows MCCAIN in no longer capable of having a Security
    Clearance.

  • 0ldgrunt

    I have real PTSD…it can ruin your life….PTSD makes you hate yourself not other people. It is like being in a prison and you are the warden…..Do not insult real PTSD people. McCain does not have PTSD, he has something else.

  • freewheelinfranklin543

    Look up the USS Forrestal. Kamikaze McCain!

  • Praying_for_a_Blaze_of_Glory

    McCain is a traitorous enemy of the state and should absolutely be charged and kicked out of office. He is a leftist with an R beside his name. He is no hero. I don’t know how on earth the people of Arizona could have reelected the nasty, hateful, spiteful old codger. Voter fraud? It wouldn’t surprise me in the least. He has no redeeming value as far as I cans see and neither does his butt buddy, Lindsey Graham. Rest assured he’s in on the spying too.

  • freewheelinfranklin543

    Who’s father was reportedly in league with one Meyer Lansky and became the Beer Baron of Arizona.

  • NoBS NoSpam

    Why is High Crimes and Treason not on the table? Is it because McCain is so dirty that he is desperate?
    Blackmail is why McCain is in power, time to expose the blackmailer and tear down the CIA for house cleaning.

  • Beach girl

    Ironically, Katie Walsh (2nd under Priebus) was McCains finance director in his failed Pres run! It fits! She was a never Trumper, she’s known as a LEAKER to the press, per her FB she’s best friends with the DNC girl and now the MCCain leak!

  • drdavidkamnitzer

    How trustworthy is your Source?

  • Betty

    You have been given a lot of information to start your truth search – while you are at it will you try to find out why Richard Nixon pardoned him and if you can get the text of the pardon that would be awesome.

  • THROW HIM OUTTA SINATE
    AND
    INTO JAIL
    SHUT
    HIM
    UP

  • NoBS NoSpam

    How trust worthy is McCain? How trust worthy is evil? Questions.

  • john_freeman0130

    McCain is owned by the Muslim Brotherhood.

  • meme35

    I AM NOT SURPRISE!

  • randomguy01

    HANG HIM HIGH!

  • Bobbie Nilsson

    If we follow the Constitution for what it truly stands for We the People will get justice in the end.McCain has taken advantage of the generosity of the American people this is true and he is not to be trusted. President Trump was elected to office by the people and McCain has done everything he could do to undermine the President.However the future goes we should never forget his contempt of the American choice.It is true ALL LEADERS in our government needs check and balance. I wish no harm on anyone and I can forgive but what I believe is his actions are dangerous to the Republic.

  • USWarrior1962

    Well well well, old song bird is still singing to the enemy after all these years, string him up!

  • NoBS NoSpam

    Did not know that.
    Right there in Wiki:
    2008 presidential election[edit]
    Walsh was hired in 2007 as an assistant to the finance director for Fred Thompson’s brief presidential campaign.[6] After Thompson dropped out of the race, she joined the presidential campaign of John McCain as Midwest regional finance director.[6][5]
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Katie_Walsh_(politician)
    and then

  • Paw Paw Paw Paw

    Songbird Mccain!!!!!!!!

  • marktomark

    I HOPE ITS TRUE i bet its him and lindsey graham

  • Ivan Gentry

    That’s why a whole lot of people believe Trump won the popular vote by a landslide too. There were anywhere from 10 to 20 million illegals who voted for Clinton.

  • Laminectomies abound

    If true string him up

  • USWarrior1962

    Yep if he was innocent then why was he immediately transferred off the boat to the USS Oriskany, once again his daddy covered for his sorry ass.

  • Ivan Gentry

    You have to suffer some stress to have PTSD. He was never tortured or punished by the VC in anyway in Vetnam. That is from testimony by fellow POWs.

  • Bill the Cat

    John “Songbird” McCain has a *LONG* history of treachery and collaboration.

    Why AZ keeps sending that quisling POS back to the Senate is beyond me.

  • Mary Myers

    No, not PTSD, just a total lack of character and integrity coupled with severe narcissism.

  • NoBS NoSpam

    The 10 to 20 million includes a bunch of government retirees who snow bird between two VOTING states. Bleeding heart liberals have no ethics or morals.

  • akramden

    I’ve forever taken CNN – the Communist News Network and the rest of the left wing trash off my channel list…But wondering if this story has had any verification yet?

  • Todayistheday

    Water board him first.

  • Bill the Cat

    His wife has the money.

  • NoBS NoSpam

    Human Trafficking is quite expensive. Massive bribes and extortion.

  • NoBS NoSpam

    Soon my precious. Very, very soon…

  • ButchforTrump

    Take this dude out and the New World Order will lose one of its biggest builders McCain said he has been working on the New World Order for 70 years he started when he was 10

  • NoBS NoSpam

    Public execution would give the US a semblance of Justice.
    Right now our Court System is controlled by Blackmail under the guise of National Security.
    We all know the CIA is corrupt, but the FBI and Secret Service are required to make Bribery of the Secretary of State as accepted abuse of power.

  • nojack

    Hang the traitor by the neck till he is Dead!

  • Patricia

    Senator John McCain’s spying just didn’t start with President Donald Trump. There has always been speculation that McCain spied against the U.S. when he was wounded and captured in Vietnam! Once a traitor, always a traitor! What price should McCain pay? Cut off his “good” arm!

    http://www.phoenixnewtimes.com/news/is-john-mccain-a-war-hero-6421192

  • nojack

    He did “Sing Like a Bird” when he was a POW. Do the research. He gave the Communist Vietnamese all that they wanted. Hang the Traitor! Today!

  • nojack

    He does need his neck stretched!

  • Teresa Blommers

    and what about his girlfriend Lindsey Graham? bet he’s not innocent either!!!

  • Patricia

    Senator John McCain’s spying just didn’t start with President Donald Trump. There has always been speculation that McCain spied against the U.S. when he was wounded and captured in Vietnam! Once a traitor, always a traitor! What price should McCain pay? Cut off his “good” arm! See the link below.

    http://www.phoenixnewtimes.com/news/is-john-mccain-a-war-hero-6421192

  • nojack

    That is Death By Hanging!

  • nojack

    NO, The Gallows is much more suitable for this POS Traitor!

  • Comrade Molotov

    McCain has gotten all of the mileage out of the POW thing that he’s going to get. He’s out of credit, and someone should issue a burn notice on him. I’m not a lawyer, but if this all rings true, it should be actionable. He should be censored, impeached, discredited, and escorted out of that august body.

  • arrest mccain for treason NOW

  • RINO Cage

    Investigate and lock up this traitor. He’s been nothing but a scumbag for a while now. A failed candidate trying to remain relevant.

  • nojack

    Absolutely he is!

  • RestlessGypsie

    I know this is weird, but I just wanted to compliment you on your politeness.

  • nojack

    NO, The Gallows is much more suitable for this Scumbag Traitor!

  • MsLand

    Burn that witch named McCain.

  • Covems

    Anyone claiming to be News and does not name the source is considered Fake News. White House official could mean anyone… name the source.

  • ghostdancer

    Lock him up.

  • nojack

    Of course he did and it’s on record! Hang em High!

  • Concerned Citizen

    Wow! I didn’t expect this. But I dislike McCain intensely for how he treated Michele Bachmann. Then Congresswoman Bachmann rightly pointed out that it makes no sense that Huma Abedin, with known associations to the Muslim Brotherhood and Sisterhood, was Hillary’s right arm. McCain went after Bachmann with an unusual and intense vengeance. Totally wrong. McCain is very suspicious.

  • nojack

    Me hippie too, but it’s the Gallows bro!

  • nojack

    You mean neck stretch! Gallows!

  • nojack

    Hang Him High!

  • nojack

    Flamethrower Baby!

  • Marie Parish Weathers

    If it is treason, he and everyone else involved should face a fireing squad. Best deterrent to treason is seeing the punishment meted out.

  • Lance Hollandsworth

    Bye Bye McCain…..

  • Narutojlin Song

    He has been committing treason for decades. Including the coupe in Ukraine !!!

  • JRRad

    Graham violated the Logan Act just last year by attending the Bilderberg yearly meeting. He admitted to this so why is no one talking about it?

    AG Jeff Sessions, it’s time to take off the gloves!

  • Kj

    Why did John McCain receive a presidential pardon from President Nixon???? Why are these records sealed????

  • I financially helped his primary competitor. She was a true conservative and loved Trump. Rinos & RNC financed this pc of crap…good ole boy crap. he shut his mouth until he won so he wouldn’t piss us off. then went ballistic on Pres.

  • raffaelecafagna

    don`t forget Soros and f**** face Michael Moore

  • Alti

    McShame is now right up there with Barry and Cankles in terms of who I would love to see in a cell.

  • o_irish

    Why does AZ keep reelecting him? Are they brain dead?

  • inchbyinch

    You cannot be a hero and a traitor simultaneously. This is treason. Fire him and put him in the worst VA hospital to live out his final days.

  • why_mee

    I doubt that, he can barely lift his arms, remember? ;lol I know it’s not funny, but anyone who calls Trump a clown, is calling the wrong guy. McCain is the saddest excuse of a clown if there ever was one.

  • Alti

    She’s obsessed with the “Russia! Russia! Russia!” narrative – not very bright.

  • Amish4Truth

    In a cell…under a cell…yeah, okay. Works for me.

  • Christine Golden

    Please accept my apology; I meant no offense. McCain is mentally unbalanced (imo) and with his background, PTSD seemed a reasonable conclusion.

  • AZWarrior

    The Arizona Republican Party seems to be ignoring his behavior – or perhaps they agree with it. Who knows, but they seem to be hiding from the people. The state is not well served by these cowards.

  • o_irish

    And likely his ties to the Military Industrial Complex is what’s kept him getting reelected, with funding his campaigns. He may be a “war hero”, but long past time for him to be publicly exposed, fully. Thank heaven for small favors…that he didn’t win in 2008, we’d have been in WWIII long ago. He would have been as bad a Pres as obama has been, just in a different way. What a choice it was, a total toss up. Both equally disasters.

  • AZWarrior

    He is a rich, well connected political criminal.

  • ???

  • o_irish

    Should be purging voter rolls, find how many illegal aliens voted “illegally”. If you don’t do something about that, it will continue. You’ll be sunk for decades to come.

  • James Earls

    Macain needs to go hes a hazard and also hes the king pin of the swamp.

  • ntxokie

    Mclame should have been in the old RINO Home years ago.

  • o_irish

    He’s a liberal democrat…RINO.

  • Batman

    The leak is not McCain, he doesn’t have direct access. But he is the one giving it to media. This is in open source, he gave copies of the “dossier” to the media weeks ago.

    McCain needs investigated for corruption charges, wire fraud, and other quid pro quo charges. The guy is dirtier than a coal train, and has been propped up by DOD contractor puppets for years. He’s rotten.

  • Batman

    I think there is actually sufficient evidence to charge him under Logan act.

  • o_irish

    She gets the Russia narrative from her father. He wants war anywhere he can muster it. That’s all he’s ever pushing with inuendos. My goodness people, don’t buy into his rhetoric!! He’s got an agenda, and marching orders from his Military Industrial Complex buds and donors.

  • Bardenti

    John McCain is a traitor, a disgrace to veterans like me. I also believe this act is the final straw. This is Sedition again the POTUS. He should be in federal prison for this one. #SongBird

  • Steve Milanesi

    This really scares me! And who is working with him? INTEL; Senate Democrats?

  • yyyc

    He’s 80 yrs old and he’s pulling this? At what point does he at least have some dignity and grace?! He’s more drama than Kim Kardashian ffs. Shame on u John McCain ~ Shame ………

  • aznative1940

    HONORABLY??No
    way graduated 3rd from the bottom in his graduating class at west
    point!He crashed 3 planes before being taken prisoner and put in the
    hano Hilton as a prisoner of war! While in the Hanoi camp was one of the
    fuee prisoners that was treated by
    competent Dr. that was because he informed on other prisoners and did
    talks on radio free Viet Cong for his captors!The other prisnors called
    him the song bird
    Please, Google….. cCain deliberately ‘wet-started’ his A-4E Skyhawk to shake up the guy in the F-4 Phantom behind his plane.
    ‘Wet-starts’,
    done either deliberately (the starter motor switch allowed kerosene to
    pool in the engine and give a wet start) or accidentally, shoot a large
    flame from the tail of the aircraft.’Wet starting’ was a common practice
    among young ‘hot-dog’ pilots.
    In McCain’s case, the
    ‘wet-start”cooked off’ and launched the M34 Zuni rocket from the rear
    F-4 that punctured the Skyhawk’s fuel tank, knocked the M-65 1000 lb
    bomb off it’s 500 lb rated mount, and touched off the explosions and
    massive fire.
    When the carrier Oriskany came along side,
    and McCain was put in a chopper and whisked away. McCain was the only
    Forrestal crewman to be immediately transferred.I have a hunch McCain
    left for his own safety because the crew wanted blood.and there was a
    large number of personal killed because of his stupidity!In Liberty
    United States Navy Vet!

  • Tina Ohara

    The Bible tells us there is no greater good than to lay your life down for your neighbor/ brother. There is nothing worse than a traitor.

  • jerry2286

    The Songbird has always been a traitor. Hopefully this leads to his spending the rest of his life in prison since his daddy isn’t around to save him anymore like after Vietnam.

  • Poptoy1949

    or in HELL…….it all rhymes.

  • Moon3

    Hang him

  • Deplorable Aaron M

    It it possible to get a death penalty for McCain?

  • o_irish

    The question is, why/how was Abedin given a security clearance?? Should have never occurred in the real world.

  • Moon3

    The penalty is death, correct?

  • George Samon

    It was Mc Traitor who paid for the so called dossier on the president. He didn’t just forward it to the FBI, he paid for it. Too bad he’s from Utah. In Wyoming, he’d been lynched before sundown.

  • Lorry Weiss

    He has always had a problem with telling the truth, goes way back to his “songbird” days. If this is true he should go to prison and stay there until he’s gone.

  • barb1joan

    Sad if true. What happened to him???

  • Alti
  • Alti
  • TNarch

    Obama down, Bushes down, Clintons down…McCain going down. One more down the drain at the bottom of the swamp. Winning is so much fun!

  • Harold Weisberg

    Because Trump endorsed McCain.

  • Denise S

    This is what happens when bribery and blackmail controls you.

  • Denise S

    This is what happens to you when blackmail and bribery OWN you. Unfortunately, GREED got the best of these people a LONG time ago.

  • прискорбный Captain Freedom

    McCain needs to go

  • muskratlove

    John McShame and Liberace Grahamnesty, true USA traitors

  • muskratlove

    Liberace Grahamnesty

  • tobarbara

    Hero for a day – or even an extended time such as while held as a POW – doesn’t make someone a hero for life. Hero status is given far to easily today.
    McCain is a dreadful human being. He will eventually reap what he has sown.

  • JohnnyCuredents

    I’m sure you’re right that he’s furious at Trump’s mention of it. But is there material there, in the hidden records, that we aren’t aware of already? I thought even he had written about his captivity and admitted he recorded traitorous things for broadcast.

  • Lenard Miller

    It would be no surprise that McCain is the leak. If so he is the same as all spies and should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law and put in prison for the rest of his lying life. He was and is a traitor from the Nam war and he was not known as the song bird for no reason. He has road the fake story of being a hero for years and now it is time to pay the piper.

  • James

    What happened, did McCain leak the Milo story?

  • Mr. Donald J. Mouse

    “According to White House officials, McCain is believed to have somehow
    gained access to the content of President Donald Trump’s private,
    classified telephone calls with world leaders. And he isn’t keeping
    quiet about what was talked about either.”

    Who is your White House Official? Another leaker?
    Damn, the press just doesn’t get it. Without sources, this is BS. I’d like to believe it, but there has to be more than some unnamed source as to being true.

  • GTKRWN

    – One Triggered ShareBlue Employee

  • oneworld65

    Why isn’t this on other media outlets? Is McCain still out of the country? The adminstration is silent.

  • LiveFreeOrDie

    Please let this be true, please let this be true, please let this be true!

  • E DEPLORE-IBUS UNUM

    Is Graham involved??

  • ProBizConservative

    under duress…

  • Vern Shotwell

    All told, he only destroyed 5 planes and one carrier. And some stuff and people. Give him a break, right?

  • RHUDINO CHAVEZ

    ARREST ALL NON AMERICA FIRST ISRAELI PATRIOTS IN THE CONGRESS???

  • PoliWach

    Can you?

  • Scott Smith

    TREASON

  • PoliWach

    Don’t doubt for a second that Lindsay boy is in it too. Attached at the hip, those 2.
    “Old boys network”. Double clean that swamp.

  • tnjcon

    Guess McCain took personally Trump’s demeaning his POW days. Too personally. Kick him the heck out and get a tea party guy in his place. Is the Governor of Arizona a Republican?

  • Patsy Bentler

    He needs to be investigated immediately, then prosecuted.

  • My theory is that McCain is getting it from an expendable Obama official in DOJ. Here is how it works, as set up by Obama. This is related to how they believe Flynn was nailed.

    (1) Obama approves the sharing of unfiltered NSA data throughout the government, including the highly tainted DOJ (This was one of Obama’s final and most evil acts, so that the people he left behind could have access to the kind of data HE had as President, to plan all sorts of mischief. Trump needs to close this cr&p down fast.)
    (2) A DOJ official offers to give McCain the data, knowing it will kill off McCain and open his seat for a possible Democrat. The DOJ official is expendable.
    (3) McCain carries the deadly payload. He may even protect the Obama person who set him up.
    (4) McCain gets caught, damaging GOP, WH, Senate, NSA, and basically everybody but Obama.

    I tell you, the Black House shadow government is going to be nothing but trouble unless Trump pulls it up by the roots.

  • Berris Easie

    I didnt remember his name but hus pig face was before my eyes. Thanks adding to the list. As wikileaks released more names so im praying and fasting. Can we partner together i have great ideas my last idea was #MarchOnCongress #ProtectOurGirls saying #no2rape peaceful Campaign March 31-April1

  • Berris Easie

    This is what wrong with people. They dont see a crime when it happen because they are dillusionan & refuse to come to their senses. Wonder if they have a spirit that leads them. Most of these ppl r devil worshipers n satanic do they will be blinded having scars over their eyes n still in shackles n bondage

  • Debbie Truitt Earley

    He should have been state-sponsored executed a long time ago.

  • ThinkAboutIt1st

    It’s fascinating isn’t it, how so many want to be informed and know the truth, rather than what we are receiving from the media? Thanks to everyone, yet I sure all this information was informative to many others as well… Thanks again…

  • Trey Dawg

    There needs to be a movie about his exploits and “accidents” while serving in the navy. For a while there he did more damage than the enemy, then he got caught and spilled sensitive info to the enemy. How he got elected is a wonder to me. Now he goes against the American people and our elected President. I see a pattern here

  • Berris Easie

    Lets ring the bell put them in a cell send them straight to hell bc they fell short of the glory of God n truth. Lier lier pants on fire

  • ThinkAboutIt1st

    Thank you…

  • dgs

    Well that’s just it, this source of information does not want to give a name, which is understandable. This information has not been made public, so this source can get in big trouble for that.

    Regardless, we all have to hope/pray that this anonymous source is truthfull, because McCain is a traitorous RINO. I would not be surprised for second if McSham has been the leader in the Russian conspiracy witch hunt against Trump from day one. If this info is true, McSham needs to spend lots of time in prison, again…

  • I think Senators are allowed to commit treason…

  • Debbie Groves

    Can you say: 20 years in prison for a felony crime in the capacity of what he did???? I CAN!!!!!!!!!

  • dgs

    Yep, a pattern of being a traitorous RINO.

  • 99magna

    This ranks right up there with Ted Kennedy’s collaboration with the Russians. I hope we’re looking at prison time for Johnny.

  • Francesco Zerilli

    While it hasn’t been proven, it certainly wouldn’t surprise me considering that he was the “go to” stink weasel during the entire Bush administration whenever the MSM needed someone within the party to criticize the Bush Administration. That’s why he was referred to as “The Maverick” John McCain whenever he was mentioned in the news, which was virtually every day. Anyone ever notice that on the day he lost his presidential election in 2008 you never again heard him referred to as “The Maverick”? Senator John McCain was never a friend to the missing POW’s and in fact stonewalled every attempt to negotiate their whereabouts with the North Vietnamese……..

  • Debbie Groves

    Strega….My dad was a 30 year Navy man and he told me all about this many years ago.

  • Beverly May

    McCain needs to quit throwing his temper tantrum. No one wanted you for president. I know, they told you it was your turn and mean Donald Trump stole that election from you, but you would not have won anyway. The American people had already pegged you as a turncoat. Get out of government, while the gettin’s good.

  • stacia

    Tasty! McCain in jail for leaking top secret info..Wouldnt be the first time though,he did give the North Vietnamese the flight path of American bombers in the Vietnam war to save his own ass.

  • Liz Miller

    I wouldn’t mind hemis a traitor. Time for him to retired.

  • bigbonedmutt

    Good! Maybe they’ll finally hang that traitor!!

  • Laminectomies abound

    I don’t believe in water boarding. I URINE BOARD, but sure

  • Butch

    Indict him for treason Place on trial then guillotine him in Capitol rotunda on live tv for all who want to continue to use sedition snd treason ! This man is a human pile of swine with major CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY —WE NEED Our new PRESIDENT TRUMP TO TAKE SWINE TREASONOUS WHO ENDORSE SEDITION THEN MAYBE WE MIGHT REDUCED ENDORSEMENT OF TREASON SO BLATANTLY!! Take our country back one swine scum ball at a time!

  • steelnpearls

    This would be the time to put McCain into federal prison for 20 on the one statute that does that to those who do this sort of things

  • Noble Gunnz

    Federal prison will be a step up for Songbird.

  • Texxtyn

    Put him in Manning’s old cell !

  • o_irish

    He needs to just shut his pie-hole while he’s ahead! Or is he too senile? Wonder whose egging him on??

  • George Szabo

    Jail for McCain. Please.

  • Berris Easie

    They have too much powers but they will be brought down. I have a proposal to tackle this scorn of evil hoping to meet VP or President Trump to deliver my proposal on demonstrators & organisations that supports these criminal elements. We should move away from All non profit organizations that hide their finances and donors bc thats a facts they will receive and take money from illegal sources, organizations, countries & individuals that doesnt share our values just as campaign financing & lobbying. All organizations should report their finances & donors before applying for demonstration status, and should apply for permit up to 30days in advance, must be identifiable throughout demonstrations, must pay a fine for security reason n protection from law enforcement officers, should not wear face masks, t shirts to identify organization represented, so organization can be fined for illegal activities and practices causing riot and mayhem. That’s just a sporty short list…

  • Frak

    arizonadailyindependent.com/2016/08/09/mccains-victims-may-be-vindicated-by-hanoi-hilton-songbird-audio/

  • GigiAnn

    Mc Cain’s been up to no good for way too long. He needs to be dealt with according to the law.

  • ABRAM VALDEZ

    I concur

  • dagored44

    voter fraud

  • Cletus

    Fry his ass

  • o_irish

    Could possible be. He’s been pushing this Russia story, as well as working obviously against the President. He’s diligently poking the Russia bear, hoping for retaliation, so he can get another war started. He lives for war! But for sure, MSmedia hasn’t mentioned any of this, and source is anonymous… so we don’t know what’s true or what’s not yet. But President sure had mccains number, early on in the campaign! He got backlash for it, bc McCain is the “war hero”… right… but don’t kid yourself, Donald knows the scoop on McCain. No one else has the guts to talk about the truth! Love ❤️ #MyPresident !!!!

  • o_irish

    That would be AZ, he’s from.

  • o_irish

    Unfortunately, it’ll never happen. These ppl rarely get deserved justice.