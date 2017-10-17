True Pundit

Clinton Suggests Russian Interference in 2016 Election Was a ‘Cyber 9/11’

Hillary Clinton said Sunday evening that Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election was an incident of such magnitude and overall consequence that it equated to a “cyber 9/11.”

The twice-defeated presidential candidate is currently on tour to promote her book, What Happened, and was speaking at the Southbank Centre’s London Literature Festival when she made the comparison, BuzzFeed News reported.

“We have a really well-respected security, intelligence veterans saying this was a ‘cyber 9/11′ in the sense that it was a direct attack on our institutions,” Clinton said. “That may sound dramatic but we know that they probed and tried to intrude into election systems—not just the social media propaganda part of their campaign.” – READ MORE

