CHEESEHEAD: Tone-Deaf Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker’s NFL Fanboy Tweets Anger Conservatives

Looks like Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker didn’t get the memo: Conservatives are boycotting the NFL.

Walker fired off two NFL fanboy Tweets on Sunday about the Green Bay Packers.

Perhaps, as many suspect, Walker might be a Paul-Ryanesque conservative. Which means he’s pretty much like a Democrat who plays a conservative when the cameras are rolling.

It’s a good thing true Patriots — not the NFL team from New England — will help keep Walker grounded. Or put him in his place.

Or simply revel in calling him an idiot.

https://twitter.com/djjkim/status/919666006095814656

https://twitter.com/rolfr66/status/919666983586680835

 

 

