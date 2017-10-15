CHEESEHEAD: Tone-Deaf Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker’s NFL Fanboy Tweets Anger Conservatives

FOLLOW US!



Looks like Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker didn’t get the memo: Conservatives are boycotting the NFL.

Walker fired off two NFL fanboy Tweets on Sunday about the Green Bay Packers.

Perhaps, as many suspect, Walker might be a Paul-Ryanesque conservative. Which means he’s pretty much like a Democrat who plays a conservative when the cameras are rolling.

It’s a good thing true Patriots — not the NFL team from New England — will help keep Walker grounded. Or put him in his place.

Or simply revel in calling him an idiot.

Can we sign Tony Romo for the season? Would he come back from retirement? He's a Wisconsin guy. — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) October 15, 2017

I kicked the @NFL out of my living room. Now I guess I need to kick you out too, get a clue. — Crispie (@attaboy365) October 15, 2017

Only dumber idea than that is giving $3,000,000,000 of our taxes to a foreign corporation…and your bid 4 president and your kid stealing — Jim cooper (@Jimcoop73032871) October 15, 2017

Spare us the NFL-themed Tweets, there Governor. Show some respect for the US Flag, Anthem and Patriots. https://t.co/0g6sWnX9FS — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) October 15, 2017

https://twitter.com/djjkim/status/919666006095814656

Wow-it's a good thing that there's nothing else going on in the country that Gov. Walker has time to devote posting about the NFL — Brian Moyer (@BrianMoyer3) October 15, 2017

https://twitter.com/rolfr66/status/919666983586680835

I kicked the @NFL out of my living room. Now I guess I need to kick you out too, get a clue. — Crispie (@attaboy365) October 15, 2017

Scott, shut the fuck up — 林可林 (@cvizzzy) October 15, 2017