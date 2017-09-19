California ‘Dreamers’ Sue Trump Over DACA Cancellation

A group of illegal immigrants sued the Trump administration for canceling the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, arguing that the decision to rescind the executive amnesty was an unconstitutional exercise of presidential authority.

In a lawsuit filed Monday in a San Francisco federal court, six DACA recipients from California claimed the Trump administration did not follow proper administrative procedure when it canceled the program. The suit argues that revoking the protections from deportation amounts to a violation of due process.

"Notwithstanding the severe harm it will inflict, the government arbitrarily decided to break its promises to Plaintiffs and hundreds of thousands of other Dreamers by terminating the DACA program," plaintiffs' lawyers said in a court filing. "This cruel bait and switch, which was motivated by unconstitutional bias against Mexicans and Latinos, violates the equal protection component of the Fifth Amendment, the due process rights of Plaintiffs and other DACA recipients, and federal law, including the Administrative Procedure Act."