Zuckerberg Uses Snopes to Fact-Check Joke About CNN Using Washing Machine to Spin News

Christian satire site The Babylon Bee faces demonetization and reduced viewership from Facebook after Snopes “fact checked” one of its blatantly satirical articles Thursday.

Snopes fact checked a Bee article titled “CNN Purchases Industrial-Sized Washing Machine To Spin News Before Publication,” and found that it was false.

Facebook then used the fact check to warn Babylon Bee Founder and editor Adam Ford that publishing more “disputed info” would result in demonetization and reduced viewership.

“Snopes has ‘fact-checked’ several of our articles before,” Ford told The Daily Caller News Foundation.

“But this is the first time Facebook has used that to threaten us with reduced reach and demonetization.”

Snopes acknowledged that the Bee’s article was satire, but claimed the fact check was justified because “some readers missed that aspect of the article and interpreted it literally.” – READ MORE

