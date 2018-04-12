Zuckerberg, Tim Cook, Koch Brothers, Bezos: Corporate Elites Determined to Flood U.S. with Foreigners

Wealthy Americans, specifically corporates elites — like Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Apple CEO Tim Cook, the GOP billionaire megadonors the Koch brothers, and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos — are determined to continue the wage-crushing mass legal immigration levels of the past few decades.

Cook, most recently, revealed that he is lobbying lawmakers on Capitol Hill to pass an amnesty for millions of illegal aliens.

In an interview with MSNBC, Cook attempted to shame America’s working and middle class into supporting an amnesty for illegal aliens, calling it a “moral issue.”

Billionaire Mark Zuckerberg, through his mass immigration lobbying group “FWD.us,” continues routinely pushing for not only amnesty for illegal aliens, but for wage-cutting legal immigration levels to remain the same.

Six months ago, Zuckerberg’s open borders group bused illegal aliens into Washington, D.C. to lobby vulnerable lawmakers on an amnesty plan that would have the potential to expand legal immigration levels beyond the already more than 1.5 million legal immigrants who enter the U.S. every year. – READ MORE

