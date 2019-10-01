Zuckerberg says if Warren becomes president, Facebook would sue U.S. gov’t: ‘You go to the mat and fight’

Leaked audio comments from Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg include him saying that the tech company would likely have no choice but to sue the U.S. government to stave off being broken up if Elizabeth Warren becomes president.

The comments, obtained by The Verge, span a wide range of topics and deep insight into Zuckerberg’s thinking, going much further than the usually stoic CEO appears in public.

“You have someone like Elizabeth Warren thinks that the right answer is to break up the companies … I mean, if she gets elected president then I would bet that we will have a legal challenge, and I would bet that we will win the legal challenge,” Zuckerberg is quoted as saying in two Q&A sessions with Facebook employees during July.

“And does that still suck for us? Yeah. I mean, I don’t want to have a major lawsuit against our own government. I mean, that’s not the position that you want to be in when you’re, you know, I mean … It’s like, we care about our country, and want to work with our government and do good things. But look, at the end of the day, if someone’s going to try to threaten something that existential, you go to the mat and fight.”

Zuckerberg, who met with President Trump and several D.C. lawmakers last month, also said that the company’s size has helped it fight election interference while noting that its rival, Twitter, has been inadequate at fighting interference because of fewer resources.

“It’s why Twitter can’t do as good of a job as we can,” Zuckerberg said. “I mean, they face, qualitatively, the same types of issues. But they can’t put in the investment. Our investment on safety is bigger than the whole revenue of their company.” – READ MORE