Zuckerberg Makes Obscure Comparison, Admits Company Can’t Combat Hate Speech

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg said Wednesday that identifying hate speech on the platform through artificial intelligence is a far more difficult task than doing the same for a nipple.

The tech executive’s candid comments came during a conference call with analysts after his company revealed its first-quarter earnings report, according to Business Insider.

Results in the first portion of the year were fairly positive, as Facebook posted revenue of $12 billion, a substantial jump over the same quarter last year, and its number of users increased by 3.5 percent (49 million).

Somewhat like the updated statistics, Zuckerberg’s remarks offer a glimpse into the corporation’s well-being and mindset.

“It’s easier to build an AI system to detect a nipple than what is hate speech,” he said, according to Business Insider.

The wunderkind’s line of thinking seems to show that he has reservations about the company’s ability to fairly police content on the platform since determining hate speech is subjective and thus inherently difficult. Identifying offensive subject matter and communications is prone to the differing personalities of the individual or groups of moderators, leaving AI to deal with the purported problem. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1