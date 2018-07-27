Zuckerberg Lost $16.8 Billion, Now Investors Want Him Out

Following months of scandal and criticism, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg lost $16.8 billion this week after Facebook stock plummeted 20 percent after market close on Wednesday, Business Insider reported.

The freefall came after a disappointing earnings report for Facebook’s second financial quarter which was below analysts’ expectations.

“At the current after hours prices and given its market cap at the close Wednesday, Facebook is poised to lose more than $123 billion in market value,” CNBC reported.

Facebook’s investors are now working on a plan to oust Zuckerberg as the company’s chairman because of his “mishandling” of these numerous company controversies, Fortune reported.

Shareholder Trillium Asset Management — which holds an $11 million stake in Facebook — is leading the way on the proposal to oust Zuckerberg.

Trillium wants an independent chair to take Zuckerberg’s place and has been pushing for the company to split the chairman and CEO roles.

According to Business Insider, this plan will likely be unsuccessful because of Zuckerberg’s voting power counts for more than half of the total influence. – READ MORE

In the days following Donald Trump’s election victory over Hillary Clinton, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg placed a secret, previously unreported call to the president-elect during which, sources told BuzzFeed News, he congratulated the Trump team on its victory and successful campaign, which spent millions of dollars on advertising with Facebook.

The private call between Zuckerberg and Trump, which was confirmed by three people familiar with the conversation, is just one in a series of private endorsements from Facebook employees of the Trump campaign’s ad efforts on the platform. The company declined to comment on the call. The White House press office did not respond to a request for comment.

Is this going to be another Elon Musk thing where it turns out a successful CEO was — shocker! — covering his butt by backing both parties? Or does this just prove that Zuckerberg is a big Trump supporter?

@facebook really? really? How much will your stock be worth next week? How many employees, who are barely scraping by as it is, will be let go because of your alien like apathy #MarkZuckerberg If hurts more when you fall from up high. — Senorita Gitana (@Gitana_East) July 19, 2018

A lot of people's wallets got stuffed with some rather large amounts of money in the fall of 2016. #TrumpRussia — TRUE NORTH STRONG AND FREE (@harv14) July 19, 2018

Facebook is not having a good year and it's all of their own doing. Burn in hell, Facebook. — Anita (@AnitaM86) July 19, 2018

