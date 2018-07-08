Zuckerberg jumps ahead of Buffett to become third-richest person alive

Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg has surpassed Warren Buffett to become the third-richest person in the world, according to an index of billionaires updated Friday.

Zuckerberg, with $81.6 billion, jumped ahead of Buffett, $81.2 billion, on Friday as Facebook shares rose by 2.4 percent, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

It is the first time that the three wealthiest people on the list have come from the technology sector, with Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates topping the list at $142 billion and $94.2 billion, respectively. – READ MORE

