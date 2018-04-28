ZUCK YOU: Facebook blocks conservative news outlet’s story on FBI texts — blames ‘spam’ algorithm

Facebook blocked users Friday from sharing a story on the 300 “missing” text messages between FBI Agent Peter Strzok and FBI lawyer Lisa Page that were turned over to Congress on Thursday night from the Daily Caller.

The Daily Caller News Foundation obtained and published the text messages early Friday morning. Sometime Friday afternoon, however, Facebook began blocking users from sharing the story with their friends, warning them that the story could be spam.

TheDCNF’s reporters attempted several times to post the story on Facebook after readers began complaining that Facebook wouldn’t allow them to share the story. Each time, Facebook rejected the post with a caution message.

“Our security systems have detected that a lot of people are posting the same content, which could mean that it’s spam,” Facebook told users who tried to share the story. “Please try a different post.”

A spokesperson for Facebook confirmed that the story “triggered one of our automated spam signals – likely because of the high activity that is mentioned in that alert,” adding that the company would take steps to correct the error.

READ MORE:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1