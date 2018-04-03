Zuck Calls Out Engineer Autonomy For Company Faults, Refuses To Take Responsibility

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg implied in interview recorded last year that engineers for the massive company often have so much individual control that they can internally change the technology behind features without receiving superiors’ feedback and consent.

“If what you’re doing is sensitive to people’s information at all, then of course there are a bunch of checkpoints that you need to do before doing that,” Zuckerberg told Stephen Dubner during a Freakonomics interview.

The interview was recorded last year in Chicago, but the published Sunday.

“But … the idea is that cuts through red tape at the company. So now a given engineer, instead of having to get their manager, and their manager’s manager, and then me, on board with changing the app, they can just do it,” Zuckerberg said.

Zuckerberg said the company established “this whole framework” that permits specific employees, like engineers, the ability to change some code almost unilaterally. – READ MORE

