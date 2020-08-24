Zoom Suffers Massive Outages on First Day of Online School

Video-conferencing app Zoom, which is being relied on by many school districts across the country for online classes, is suffering a massive outage right as many children attempt to begin their first day of classes.

Gizmodo reports that the popular video-conferencing app Zoom is suffering outages across the United States as many children attempt to use the service to attend their online classes on the first day of school. Gizmodo notes that Zoom’s official Twitter account was slow to mention the outages, but users across the U.S. have commented about issues they’ve had attempting to log into the service.

According to DownDetector.com, outage reports spiked earlier today with more than 8,000 reports being received within a matter of hours beginning just after 8AM Eastern time. The reports appear to come from major East Coast cities including New York, Pittsburgh, and Washington. – READ MORE

