Zinke Calls for Border Wall: ‘A Nation Without Borders Can’t Exist’

Secretary Of The Interior Ryan Zinke Said On Monday’s Breitbart News Daily That He “absolutely” Supports A Wall On The U.s. Southern Border With Mexico For A Host Of Reasons, Including National Security.

“I absolutely agree with the [President Donald Trump]— a nation without borders can’t exist,” Zinke told Breitbart Editor-in-chief Alex Marlow. “We need to secure our borders.”

“It’s a national security issue, a national defense issue, it’s a humanitarian crisis, and oh, by the way, it’s an environmental crisis,” Zinke said.

Zinke said not only is “uncontrolled crossing” allowing human and drug trafficking to take place, but it is also devastating to the environment.

Zinke, a former Navy Seal, said he knows how to develop winning strategies to confront threats, including when it comes to securing the border. – READ MORE

