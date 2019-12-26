ZILLOW: Hunter Biden buys $2.5 million LA pad — for $14,000

Share:

It pays to be a Biden.

Hunter Biden, former vice president Joe Biden’s son, bought his Los Angeles home earlier this year at a deep, deep discount, Ann Coulter says.

The columnist posted a screenshot of the Zillow listing for Biden’s LA house, which is estimated to be worth nearly $2.5 million.

But the site states the house, estimated to be worth $2,498,165, sold for just $14,000 in June. – READ MORE

Share:
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

2019 © True Pundit. All rights reserved.