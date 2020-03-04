‘Zero Regrets’ — Tom Steyer Blew over $252 Million on Failed Campaign

Billionaire Tom Steyer wasted over $252 million on his failed presidential campaign, according to federal election records.

The campaign finance report filed on January 30, showed Steyer spent $252,841,942 on his campaign, according to Open Secrets.

Steyer was a self-funding billionaire candidate, as 98 percent of his campaign money came from his own pocket.

He easily overspent other failed presidential candidates. Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) spent over $25 million on her failed presidential campaign and former Congressman Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) spent about $14 million on his attempt to win the presidency. Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) wasted over $14 million.

“This has been a great experience, I have zero regrets,” Steyer said to his supporters on Saturday – READ MORE

