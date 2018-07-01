True Pundit

‘ZERO CHANCE’ — TRUMP HITS BACK AT CALLS TO ABOLISH ICE

President Donald Trump responded to growing calls to abolish Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on Saturday morning, saying, “Zero chance, It will never happen.”

The president sent a tweet aimed at Democrats, some of whom have openly called for ICE to be reorganized or disbanded altogether. He also defended ICE’s accomplishments, particularly with regard to the violent gang MS-13.-  READ MORE

