Zac Efron: White Privilege Enabled Ted Bundy’s Murders

Notorious serial killer Ted Bundy apparently got away with it for so long because of white privilege, according to actor Zac Efron, who plays Bundy in the new film, “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.”

Speaking with Fox News at the Tribeca Film Festival, Efron shared some of his ideas as to how Ted Bundy was able to pull off so many murders for so many years — he confessed to killing 30 women and is suspected to have killed many more.

“Ted Bundy is a vile, vile human being. There is no part of this at all … I can’t express how much I loathe the man that this movie is about,” he said. “The fact is that this movie really happened. The fact is that the whole world, literally, all the media, everybody, was capable of believing that this guy was innocent. Talk about white privilege, talk about white … whatever. Every major topic in this movie is bent on showing you how evil this person is.”

Efron was largely responding to the film’s critics who felt that it portrayed Ted Bundy as some kind of charming rock star. – READ MORE