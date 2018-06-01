YouTuber arrested at Disney World for active shooter prank

The “most magical place on Earth” experienced a serious scare when an Arizona man falsely informed Walt Disney World guests that there was an active shooter present as an “experiment” for his YouTube channel.

On May 21, around midnight, Dillon Burch was arrested after spreading panic in the Contemporary Resort and saying that the building was on lockdown, WKMG reported.

According to an affidavit, the 22-year-old man began alerting people at the bus stop of the false threat, before moving to the mini beach to warn hotel manager Erin Taylor and two others, as per The Washington Post. As Taylor began to panic, Burch said he was just joking and that recording people’s reactions was an “experiment” for a YouTube video.

When confronted by another hotel manager, Jose Castillo, Burch changed his tune and alleged the stunt was for a “school project.” Castillo chastised Burch that he should not have done that and informed him authorities were on their way to speak to him.

Burch then told Castillo not to follow him, fled across the parking lot and hid in a row of bushes of the hotel’s property, WKMG reported.- READ MORE

