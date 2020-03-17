EXCLUSIVE: YouTube Will Remove & Censor Videos During CoronaVirus Crisis EVEN IF THEY DO NOT VIOLATE TOS

You thought the social media overlords at YouTube and Google were bad before — well think again as the tech giant has outdone itself, reaching a new draconian low in censorship. CHECK THIS OUT:

As the image illustrates, your content on YouTube might be censored and removed just for the hell of it, per the message appearing on many user accounts in the menu section. Specifically, YouTube states: “IMPORTANT: Due to COVID-19, we will conduct fewer human reviews to protect the health of our extended workforce. Unfortunately, as a result we may remove content that does not violate our Commuity Guidelines.”

