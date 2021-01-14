YouTube Suspends Trump Account For At Least Seven Days

YouTube became the latest social media platform to ban President Donald Trump, announcing late Tuesday that he wouldn’t be able to post new content for seven days.

YouTube, a subsidiary of Google, said it took the action against Trump because of the potential for violence to be sparked from his content. The massive video-sharing platform joined Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Twitch, Reddit and many others in suspending or banning the president, Axios reported.

“After review, and in light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence, we removed new content uploaded to Donald J. Trump’s channel for violating our policies,” YouTube said in a statement.

The company added that Trump’s channel was given it’s first “strike” and wouldn’t be allowed to upload any videos for at least seven days. In addition, all comments on Trump’s channel would be disabled due to “safety concerns.”

2/ Given the ongoing concerns about violence, we will also be indefinitely disabling comments on President Trump’s channel, as we’ve done to other channels where there are safety concerns found in the comments section. https://t.co/1aBENHGU5z — YouTubeInsider (@YouTubeInsider) January 13, 2021