YouTube Shooter’s Dad: Police Contacted Family Hours BEFORE Shooting, Said They Were Following, Watching Shooter

The father of Nasim Aghdam, the woman who went on a deadly shooting spree at YouTube’s headquarters in Northern California Tuesday, says his daughter became upset with the streaming video company when they stopped paying her.

Aghdam’s father was too emotional to go on camera, but told CBS2 News’ reporter Tina Patel that his daughter had gone missing for a few days. He said he had called law enforcement in the San Diego area because he was concerned about her recent ire towards YouTube.

He said law enforcement authorities contacted him Tuesday at 2 a.m., telling him they had found his daughter safe in her car in Mountain View in Northern California. When the family realized that was near YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, they told police about her recent complaints about how the company was “ruining her life.”

They claim police told them they would be keeping an eye on her.

