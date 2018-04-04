True Pundit

YouTube Shooter Confesses Motive in Video Rant Against Google Censorship; They Want Thought “Slaves,” Harass ‘Outside the Box’ Thinkers

Police won’t have to look far for a motive of why Nasim Najafi Aghdam took a gun into YouTube on Tuesday and started shooting workers.

Then turned the gun on herself.

YouTube had censored and harassed her videos, according to a video manifesto, while allowing similar videos from Hollywood personalities to prosper on the video-sharing platform.

Source: YouTube Shooter’s Manifesto: They Want You to Be &quot;Slaves&quot; by truepundit

Case closed.

