YouTube Removes Video of Doctor Questioning Transgenderism

YouTube and the conservative Heritage Foundation are butting heads after the Google-owned video hosting site removed a video in which a leading pediatrician questioned the medical community’s acceptance of transgenderism. YouTube claimed some of the doctor’s statements violated a new policy against hate speech.

“See, if you want to cut off a leg or an arm, you’re mentally ill—but if you want to cut off healthy breasts or a penis, you’re transgender,” American College of Pediatricians executive director Dr. Michelle Cretella said in the 2017 video posted by Heritage news outlet Daily Signal. According to YouTube, that statement violated a policy that bans “promoting violence or hatred against individuals or groups” based on “gender identity and expression.”

Cretella argued against the current medical consensus on transgenderism, saying that biological sex does not depend on psychological self-identification. “If I walk into my doctor’s office today and say, ‘Hi, I’m Margaret Thatcher,’ my physician will say I am delusional and give me an anti-psychotic,” she said at another point. “Yet, if instead, I walked in and said, ‘I’m a man,’ he would say, ‘Congratulations, you’re transgender.'”

