YouTube removes journalist’s video about Pinterest’s censorship of Christian, pro-life content—without explanation

The battle for freedom of speech online continues to escalate, with the latest development being YouTube censoring a journalist’s video about Pinterest’s censorship of Christian and pro-life content.

Earlier this week, Pinterest placed the pro-life organization Live Action on a list of blocked pornography sites. Later, Live Action was blocked from the platform altogether.

Independent journalist Tim Pool posted a video on YouTube highlighting a Project Veritas report citing a Pinterest insider revealing specific targeting of Christian and pro-life content on the platform.

In addition to showing that Live Action had been censored, the Veritas report also showed that terms such as “bible verses” had been placed on a “sensitive” list.

Pool's video was removed from YouTube, and he said he was given no explanation.