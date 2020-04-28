YouTube removed the viral video of frontline doctors calling for an end to quarantine and comparing COVID-19 to the flu

Last week, two frontline doctors who said they have administered more than 5,000 coronavirus tests, made headlines when they compared the coronavirus to the seasonal flu and called for an end to quarantine practices.

The two physicians, Dan Erickson and Artin Massihi of Accelerated Urgent Care in Bakersfield, California, presented their medical advice in a video briefing with KERO-TV that the news outlet then uploaded to YouTube. The video quickly went viral, garnering more than 5.46 million views.

But on Monday, the video was taken down for “violating YouTube’s Terms of Service.”

In a follow-up report, KERO-TV confirmed that the first of two videos playing the press briefing in full was removed. The news outlet submitted an appeal to YouTube about the removal, but has not yet heard back. – READ MORE

