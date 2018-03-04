YouTube Recruiters Reportedly Told to Cancel Interviews With Applicants Who Weren’t Women or Minorities

A former YouTube employee is suing Google for allegedly telling recruiters to cancel interviews with applicants who aren’t female, black, or Hispanic.

Arne Wilberg, a nine-year veteran at Google, filed a discrimination lawsuit in January, according to The Wall Street Journal. The former staffer said Google — YouTube’s parent company — invoked “clear and irrefutable policies” intended to exclude white and Asian men in hopes of increasing the brand’s diversity last spring.

In his lawsuit, Wilberg, 40, also claims Google discriminated against him personally, firing him in November 2017 for his race and sex as a result of his complaints over the company’s policies.

Wilberg also alleges some of his former co-workers were uncomfortable with one of Google‘s hiring initiatives, “Project Mirror,” which required current employees to interview job candidates of the same race and sex.

One person, referring to the initiative, reportedly “complained that managers were speaking about blacks like they were objects.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *