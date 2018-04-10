YouTube Is Serving Ads for Hardcore Porn on Trending Videos

YouTube has a porn problem on some of its popular videos, and it seems to be coming from the same mysterious source.

Twitter users and YouTubers have been complaining about an ad that has shown up before videos on popular YouTube pages, including Pewdiepie, Markiplier, and Dude Perfect. The ad shows a woman gyrating (not porn!) but features a link to something called “Hot Girl 2018” in the bottom left, which has a photo of two people fucking and links to a cam model website (porn!) The ad was delivered on a video that was trending in some countries earlier Tuesday.

So I’m watching @pewdiepie on @YouTube because I’m trash and I click on the next video and I’m greeted with an ad of a dancing chick titled “Hot Girl 2018” and this thumbnail. So you’re demonetizing actual content and promoting this then @TeamYouTube? Cool. pic.twitter.com/4CVt2qfGzi — Epifuria (@Epifuria) April 10, 2018

Motherboard has tracked down the ad to a YouTube channel called “1.347.852 views,” which has uploaded four videos of a the same woman dancing and has an avatar of a woman holding a child. One video from that channel, titled “Sequence 01 2,” is the same as the ad that is showing up on other videos.

When some users go to a video, they see this ad autoplay before the video. In the bottom left corner, while the ad plays, there’s a thumbnail image of people having sex. The link goes to a CamSoda-branded cam model page. The video currently has more than 300,000 plays. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1