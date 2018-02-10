YouTube Demonetizes Logan Paul After Latest Stunt, Costing Him Estimated $1 Million A Month

Controversial YouTube star Logan Paul will be out a cool $1 million a month after YouTube announced on Friday that his videos will no longer be monetized.

Paul’s “recent pattern of behavior” landed him a temporary ad suspension on his channels, announced YouTube.

In response to Logan Paul’s recent pattern of behavior, we’ve temporarily suspended ads on his channels. — YouTube Creators (@YTCreators) February 9, 2018

Paul is estimated to generate more than $1 million each month from ads on his videos and has attracted more than 16 million subscribers, according to Buzzfeed.

In December, Logan was hit with an onslaught of backlash for uploading a video post from Japan’s Aokigahara forest, dubbed “Suicide Forest,” wherein Paul and friends encounter a deceased man hanging from a tree. – READ MORE

