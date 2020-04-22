YouTube CEO: We’ll Remove Any Content That Goes Against WHO Recommendations (VIDEO)

Speaking on CNN’s “Reliable Sources” with host Brian Stelter, YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki stated that anything that would contradict World Health Organization recommendations would be removed from the platform.

Wojcicki said, “We have actually seen a 75 percent increase in the news coming from authoritative sources since the beginning of 2020. So, we have seen a lot of demand there. But then we also —”

Stelter interrupted, “What does that mean? That means an increase in video views for those?”

Wojcicki continued, “Yes. And so we talk about that as raising authoritative information. But then we also talk about removing information that is problematic, you know. Of course, anything that is medically unsubstantiated. So people saying, like, take vitamin C, you know, take turmeric, like, those are — will cure you. Those are the examples of things that would be a violation of our policy. Anything that would go against World Health Organization recommendations would be a violation of our policy. And so remove is another really important part of our policy.”

After a live-streamed video aired on April 6 with David Icke, whom the BBC describes as a “conspiracy theorist,” in which Icke claimed about the coronavirus that there “is a link between 5G and this health crisis,” as well as claiming that a coronavirus vaccine would include “nanotechnology microchips” permitting humans to be controlled and that billionaire Bill Gates should be jailed, YouTube deleted the video. – READ MORE

