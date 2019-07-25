YouTube ad denied over ‘Christian’ keyword — but ‘Muslim’ keyword raised no red flags, veterans charity founder says

YouTube denied an ad from a faith-based veterans charity over the keyword “Christian,” the charity’s founder said — and he said when he tried the same ad using the keyword “Muslim,” the ad raised no red flags with the Google-owned video giant.

Chad Robichaux — founder of the Mighty Oaks Foundation and a U.S. Marine — on Tuesday tweeted about what he said occurred and offered a screenshot of “Christian” deemed “unacceptable content as keyword”:

“Censorship should terrify every American,” he tweeted, “conservative or liberal, Christian or Muslim. This bias is a dangerous course for America.”

“This is the first time we’d seen this,” Robichaux told Faithwire. “We called the helpline and they said that Google’s new criteria prohibited that word, ‘Christian.'” – READ MORE