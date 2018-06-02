True Pundit

‘Youths’ Stab Father-of-Three to Death, 69th Murder Victim in Sadiq Khan’s London in 2018

A father-of-three has been stabbed to death by a group of ‘youths’ after refusing to hand over his money to them — the 69th suspected murder victim in Sadiq Khan’s London this year.

The man, thought to be a delivery driver, died of his injuries on London’s ‘millionaire row’ in Chelsea, formerly home to left-liberal actor Hugh Grant and boasting an average house price of around £.1.6 million, according to MailOnline.

“A young black man has just been stabbed to death outside my flat,” tweeted Mika Simmons, an actress who appeared in the long-running BBC hospital drama Casualty.

“I’ve been told he was working as a delivery driver and refused to give some other youths some money.”

Neighbour Angus Hulme told the MailOnline: “A woman was on the street when it happened. A girl who’d been looking after him as he lay there said that he’s tried to get up but she told him to stay where he was and stay still. – READ MORE

Father-of-three stabbed to death by 'youths' for refusing to hand over money to them is the 69th suspected murder victim in Sadiq Khan's London this year.

