‘You’re Paying for This Nonsense’: Conway Reminds Taxpayers That They’re Funding Mueller’s Testimony

During an interview with Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom,” Conway was asked for her thoughts regarding Mueller’s upcoming testimony to the House Judiciary and Intelligence committees taking place on Wednesday.

Conway responded by saying that she wanted taxpayers “to see” how the Democrat-controlled House “is spending their money” and blasted the upcoming hearings as “a do-over of the do-over of the do-over.”

“I want the taxpayers to see the way the Democratic Congress is spending their money day in and day out. A do-over of the do-over of the do-over. Mueller made clear in late May in his own press conference that his report is his testimony. I saw this yesterday, [a] Democratic congressmen quoted as saying ‘I want Mueller to read from his own report.’”

“Ladies and gentlemen, taxpayers, you are paying for this nonsense,” added Conway.

The counselor to the president continued on to blast the Democrats for not working to “fix” the U.S. immigration system, infrastructure, or drug prices, and for not voting on the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). – READ MORE