‘You’re on the Wrong Side of History’: GOP Rep Knocks Dems as Mueller Tension Turns up a Notch (VIDEO)

Things are getting heated in Washington, D.C. surrounding special counsel Robert Mueller’s final report — especially now that the president is invoking “executive privilege.”

Congress members are clashing on Capitol Hill with the president as Democrats were looking to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress for not handing over the full, unredacted report — but their voting plans were slashed when President Donald Trump blocked it.

https://twitter.com/dcexaminer/status/1126141044406538241

“Faced with Chairman Nadler’s blatant abuse of power, and at the Attorney General’s request, the President has no other option than to make a protective assertion of executive privilege,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement.

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) slammed House Democrats for wanting Barr to release Mueller’s unredacted report. – READ MORE