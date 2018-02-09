YOU’RE HIRED–Raj Shah Nails His First Press Briefing By Dropping An Apprentice-Sized Bomb On Omarosa (VIDEO)

White House deputy press secretary Raj Shah’s threw a major diss at Omarosa Manigault during his first ever press briefing.

Omarosa was fired from her role in the Trump administration in December and was allegedly “physically dragged” out of the White House. “The Apprentice” star returned to reality television, taking a role on Celebrity Big Brother where she said she was “haunted” by Trump’s tweets while serving in his administration and asserted things would not be “okay.”- READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

CNN’s Chris Cuomo missed some key facts during a Monday morning interview with White House deputy press secretary Raj Shah.

During the wide-ranging interview, Cuomo and Shah discussed a report from The Washington Post that claimed President Donald Trump asked acting FBI director Andrew McCabe who he voted for in the 2016 election.

Elsewhere in the interview, Cuomo claimed that there exists a transcript of former secretary of state Hillary Clinton’s interview with the FBI about her use of a private email server.

“They didn’t even take a transcript,” Shah correctly said. – READ MORE