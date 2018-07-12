YOU’RE FIRED: Trump Brings Accountability Back To The White House

After Bill Clinton literally soiled the Oval Office (and that famous blue dress), George W. Bush vowed to “restore honor and dignity” to the White House.

Donald Trump made a similar pledge when he campaigned, promising to “drain the swamp” that is Washington, D.C. And remarkably, he’s done just that (at least the swamp monsters that dwell in 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue).

From June 30, 2017 to June 30 this year, 141 people who worked for the president have hit the bricks. That’s some 37% of the staff. Some 56% of the “highest-ranking people in Trump’s White House named in last year’s payroll report have since left or have announced they will soon leave,” the Daily Mail reported this month.

Many were fired or pushed out. Those sudden desires to “spend more time with family?” Nuh-uh. There’s a new CEO in town, and this one not only has no problem saying, “You’re fired,” but the onetime star of “The Apprentice” reality TV show also seems to enjoy it.

In Trump’s White House, staffers really do work at the pleasure of the president. Displease him and — poof — you’re gone. – READ MORE

A tell-all book about President Obama’s White House, written by a former staffer, contains some juicy details.

EW reports that in former Obama stenographer Beck Dorey-Stein’s new book titled, “From the Corner of the Oval: A Memoir,” she writes about a “mean-girl culture” being “alive and well among the group.”

Dorey-Stein also writes about how the Secret Service would rent out “entire floors of luxury hotels and apartments while POTUS is on the road,” EW also reports.- READ MORE

