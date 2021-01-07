‘You’re a Joke’: Mitt Romney Confronted by Trump Supporters at Airport (VIDEO)

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) faced angry Trump supporters in both the Salt Lake City airport and on a plane for his refusal to support the president in his efforts to overturn the election, videos on social media show.

While he was sitting in an airport on Tuesday, Romney was approached by a woman who began sparring with him after telling her to put her mask on.

“Don’t tell me what to do,” the woman said..

Romney replied, “Please put your mask on, it’s required by law in this airport.”

She agreed to put her mask on so she could speak with him.

The woman asked Romney, “Why aren’t you supporting President Trump?”

Romney answered, “I do agree with many of the things he is for, and I support those things.” – READ MORE

