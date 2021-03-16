Your Tax Dollars May Fund Transgender Surgery for Military, Veterans

Taxpayers may foot the bill for experimental and extremely controversial transgender “treatments” including cross-sex hormones and surgeries that arguably harm healthy bodies in the pursuit of transgender identity. These surgeries, which involve the removal of healthy sexual organs, can cost as much as $200,000.

On January 25, President Joe Biden issued an order explicitly championing transgender identity in the military. He reversed former President Donald Trump’s policy, which did not ban transgender Americans from the military but did insist that all service members serve according to their biological sex, not their gender identity.

Biden’s order directed the secretary of defense and the secretary of homeland security to “establish a process by which transgender service members may transition gender while serving,” although it remained unclear whether or not taxpayers would get stuck with the bill for transgender surgery.

Later that day, however, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced that the Department of Defense would endorse transgender identity and pay for “transition related care.”

“This revised policy will also ensure all medically-necessary transition related care authorized by law is available to all Service members and will re-examine all cases of transgender Service members that may be in some form of adverse administrative proceedings,” Austin wrote. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --