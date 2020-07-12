Young Mother Shot To Death After Telling BLM Supporters ‘All Lives Matter,’ Family Says

Last Sunday, a young mother from Indianapolis, Indiana, Jessica Doty Whitaker, was shot to death after allegedly getting into an argument about Black Lives Matter and language.

The incident started “with an argument over Black Lives Matter and language,” according to the victim’s family, Fox 59 reported. “Eventually the two sides separated and walked away from each other, until witnesses claim the killer opened fire from a nearby bridge and ran away.”

Fiancé Jose Ramirez, who was with Doty Whitaker, 24, at the canal at the time of the incident, told the news station, “It was squashed and they went up the hill and left we thought, but they were sitting on St. Claire waiting for us to come under the bridge and that’s when she got shot.”

Ramirez says he fired back but did not hit anyone.

Robert J. Doty, the victim’s father, told reporter Cassandra Fairbanks that his daughter told the Black Lives Matter supporters that “All Lives Matter.”

The Daily Wire spoke to Mr. Doty to confirm. “Yes that is accurate,” Doty said when asked if his daughter said “all lives matter” during the argument about BLM. – READ MORE

