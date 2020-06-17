Young Americans Less Patriotic Than Ever Before

A Gallup poll published Monday found that only 20 percent of adults between the ages of 18 and 29 are “extremely proud to be an American.” This is the lowest percentage of any demographic, falling 23 percent since 2017.

According to the poll, this is the sixth consecutive year of decline in American pride across all demographics, and the first time “extreme pride” among whites fell below 50 percent. American pride among nonwhites is 24 percent.

The partisan gap in American pride also fell to 43 percent from 54 percent a year ago. This year, 67 percent of Republicans—a 9 point drop from last year—and 24 percent of Democrats said they are extremely proud to be an American. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --