You’ll need oven mitts to handle Dan Rather’s HOT take on LeBron James

LeBron James is heading to the L.A. Lakers after inking a 4-year, $153.3 million deal. But newsman Dan Rather knows how to read between the lines:

We know LeBron James has been outspoken about Trump. So it makes sense to head to California, the heartland of the #resistance. The fact that he will be trying to resist the dominance of the Warriors is an added plot twist. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) July 2, 2018

Wow. You nailed it, Dan. – READ MORE

