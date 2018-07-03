Politics Sports
You’ll need oven mitts to handle Dan Rather’s HOT take on LeBron James
LeBron James is heading to the L.A. Lakers after inking a 4-year, $153.3 million deal. But newsman Dan Rather knows how to read between the lines:
We know LeBron James has been outspoken about Trump. So it makes sense to head to California, the heartland of the #resistance. The fact that he will be trying to resist the dominance of the Warriors is an added plot twist.
— Dan Rather (@DanRather) July 2, 2018
Wow. You nailed it, Dan.
