True Pundit

Politics TV

‘You’ll Have Fewer Rights’: Tucker Warns of ‘Australian-Style’ Gun Control If Dems Win Congress (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Share:

Tucker Carlson warned that a Democratic takeover of Congress, be it in 2018 or thereafter, could have crippling effects on Americans’ constitutional right to keep and bear arms.

WATCH:

Carlson said President Trump appears to have since moderated since his own consideration of confiscating guns prior to awarding subjects due process.

But he said the Democrats will likely never moderate on the issue.

He said he invited members of different gun control groups – including those founded by former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg (I), investor George Soros and former Rep. Gabby Giffords (D-Ariz.) – but said none accepted the offer. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

'You'll Have Fewer Rights': Tucker Warns of 'Australian-Style' Gun Control If Dems Win Congress
'You'll Have Fewer Rights': Tucker Warns of 'Australian-Style' Gun Control If Dems Win Congress

Tucker Carlson warned that a Democratic takeover of Congress, be it in 2018 or thereafter, could have crippling effects on Americans' Constitutional right to keep and bear arms.
Fox News Insider Fox News Insider
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: