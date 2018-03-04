‘You’ll Have Fewer Rights’: Tucker Warns of ‘Australian-Style’ Gun Control If Dems Win Congress (VIDEO)

Tucker Carlson warned that a Democratic takeover of Congress, be it in 2018 or thereafter, could have crippling effects on Americans’ constitutional right to keep and bear arms.

WATCH:

Watch the latest video at video.foxnews.com

Carlson said President Trump appears to have since moderated since his own consideration of confiscating guns prior to awarding subjects due process.

But he said the Democrats will likely never moderate on the issue.

He said he invited members of different gun control groups – including those founded by former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg (I), investor George Soros and former Rep. Gabby Giffords (D-Ariz.) – but said none accepted the offer. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *