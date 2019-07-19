YouGov Poll: ICE Nearly Twice as Favorable as Left-Wing ‘Squad’

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency, tasked with deporting illegal aliens, is nearly twice as favorable among Americans as a group of four progressive Democrat congresswomen known as the “Squad.”

The latest Economist/YouGov survey finds that favorability for ICE among American adults far surpasses the popularity of Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), and Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), who blasted President Trump this week.

Overall, about 42 percent of Americans have a favorable opinion of the ICE agency — which Ocasio-Cortez has advocated for abolishing altogether. Meanwhile, Omar holds a favorability of only 25 percent, Ocasio-Cortez a favorability of only 33 percent, Tlaib a favorability of only 24 percent, and Pressley a favorability of only 22 percent.

Likewise, a plurality of 43 percent of Americans said they oppose Ocasio-Cortez’s plan to abolish ICE. A minority, 33 percent, of Americans said they support abolishing ICE, while 25 percent said they were unsure.

ICE also has a higher approval rating than some 2020 Democrats. Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), for example, has a favorability of just 36 percent and Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-TX) polls at just a 33 percent favorable rating.