‘You Would Probably Get Really Upset’ — Sarah Sanders Embarrasses Jim Acosta (VIDEO)

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders embarrassed CNN’s Jim Acosta Friday, pointing out how upset he would get if she didn’t give him an extra question.

After already asking a question and getting a response he continued, “Sarah–if I could just ask a second follow-up question…”

“Well because it’s Friday,” Sanders said.

“It’s Friday, yeah,” Acosta responded.

“And you’d probably get really upset, not only that, if I didn’t,” Sanders shot back. – READ MORE

