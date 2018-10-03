You will receive a ‘Presidential Alert’ text on Wednesday during national test

You’ll soon be getting a message on your phone from the President of the United States — whether you are a supporter or not.

It’s not a political message, but an emergency test message sent from President Donald Trump as part of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s system to warn the public in cases of national emergencies.

A majority of cell phone users will receive an alert on Wednesday, October 3, with the header “Presidential Alert” and the message, “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.” The alert was initially scheduled to occur Thursday, September 20, but FEMA spokesman Mark Peterson tells CNN the test has been postponed, and October 3 was the alternate date for the test.

WEA was technically launched in April of 2012, but this will be the first time FEMA has tested the system on the presidential level in hopes to work out the kinks, the agency said in a press release this week.

The presidential alert is one of three kinds of alerts in the FEMA’s WEA system, which also notifies the public about extreme weather or missing children, also known as AMBER alerts. – READ MORE

Leftists went into full freakout mode on Friday after it was announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will test the Emergency Alert System (EAS) next week — a system that allows President Donald Trump to message all Americans.

Prepare to die, folks. Trump is about to get his own "presidential alert" system plugged into your cell phone. And he gets to test it out the first time next week >>> https://t.co/g08HbVmKPt via @TPM — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) September 14, 2018

FUCK YALL TRUMP IS GOING TO TWEET TO YOUR PHONE WHETHER YOU WANT HIM TO OR NOT https://t.co/G30SRUtHli — Fire Lyte (@IncitingARiot) September 14, 2018

I will throw my godsdamned phone into the sea. https://t.co/ovP4wMLGEq — Meg Elison (@megelison) September 14, 2018

Talking Points Memo editor Josh Marshall tweeted: “Prepare to die, folks. Trump is about to get his own ‘presidential alert’ system plugged into your cell phone. And he gets to test it out the first time next week”- READ MORE