‘You Too Enable Sexual Violence’: Biden, Cuomo Accusers Mock Pelosi For Celebrating ‘Sexual Assault Awareness’

Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s accuser Lindsey Boylan mocked Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi for her comments on Sexual Assault Awareness Month, accusing her of enabling “sexual violence.”

Boylan responded to a Pelosi tweet about Sexual Assault Awareness Month by highlighting Pelosi’s reticence on #METOO allegations against Cuomo, which he has denied. The speaker of the House does not appear to have addressed the allegations since late February and early March, when she said the allegations were “credible” but also called for “due process and respect” in the investigation of Cuomo’s actions.

“As we close out Sexual Assault Awareness Month, we recommit to combating sexual violence & demanding accountability,” Pelosi tweeted. “Congress stands with survivors and will honor their strength by working to advance a future that is free from violence & assault for all.”

“Do you know that you too enable sexual violence with your silence?” Boylan said in her tweet directed at Pelosi.

Speaker Pelosi, Andrew Cuomo one time creepily recalled to his woman staffer (me) that you were “quite something” way back when after you gave a speech with him @javitscenter. Do you know that you too enable sexual violence with your silence? https://t.co/A5UoDYJhY4 — Lindsey Boylan (@LindseyBoylan) April 27, 2021

“The women who have come forward with serious and credible charges against Governor Cuomo deserve to be heard and to be treated with dignity,” Pelosi said in a late February statement, according to the New York Post, adding that “the independent investigation must have due process and respect for everyone involved.”

She also said in early March that Cuomo “should look inside his heart — he loves New York — to see if he can govern effectively.”

Pelosi’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

The speaker of the house has formerly shown inconsistency in her attitude towards #METOO accusers. She supported and praised Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser Christine Blasey Ford, but said she was satisfied with President Joe Biden’s denial of Tara Reade’s allegations that he sexually assaulted her.

Reade also mocked Pelosi for her tweet about Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

“Do you really @SpeakerPelosi stand with survivors?” Reade asked. “I was a former Senate Aide that was sexual assaulted by a member of the Senate who is now POTUS. I was silenced and denied justice by you and the Congress. You Madam Speaker did not stand with me. You are complicit with rape.”

