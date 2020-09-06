‘You shoot at the police, expect us to shoot back’: Sheriff is fed up with cop haters and abusers

With violence against law enforcement on the rise around the country, a sheriff from Ohio issued a stern warning to all those who think they can get away with it in Butler County: “You shoot at the police, expect us to shoot back.”

The throw down came from Sheriff Richard K. Jones, and his Wednesday message referred to “lawlessness in the country over the last few months” directed at cops, including “water dumped on police in New York, bricks and frozen water bottles thrown at police as well as officers blinded by lasers in Portland, Oregon.” Jones’ message also noted police were shot at in Chicago as well as in other areas.

“I won’t tolerate it, period,” he added. “You shoot at the police, expect us to shoot back. I will not allow my deputies or any law enforcement officer in Butler County to take the abuse I have seen over the past several months. If you come to this county expecting a free pass to harm one of my men or women in uniform, keep in mind nothing in life is free.” – READ MORE

