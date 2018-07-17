You probably shouldn’t eat crab meat for a little while

According to a new bulletin released by the CDC, crab meat being shipped to the United States from Venezuela has been linked to and outbreak of Vibrio parahaemolyticus, which is a particularly nasty little bacteria that can cause dramatic gastrointestinal problems if you happen to be infected with it.

Crab meat shipped from a Venezuelan distributor has already been implicated in a dozen confirmed cases of infection, with the majority of the cases coming from Maryland. Four of the individuals have ended up in the hospital due to their symptoms.

According to the FDA, the crab meat doesn’t necessarily seem sketchy at first glance, and it “may look, smell, and taste normal” despite being contaminated with the bacteria. However, if you consume enough of it to become infected, you’ll begin to notice the symptoms within about a day. Those symptoms can include diarrhea, cramping, nausea, fever, generalized stomach discomfort, and vomiting. Those who experience diarrhea may also notice blood in their stool. Yeah, it’s not great.

The crab meat in question may be fresh or even pre-cooked by the time it arrives in the United States, either to grocery stores or to restaurants. The FDA is advising consumers to avoid imported crab meat unless they can be sure beyond a shadow of a doubt that it did not come from Venezuela. If consumers or restaurants believe they may have contaminated crab meat on-hand they are advised to throw it away immediately and thoroughly wash and sanitize anything the product may have come in contact with. – READ MORE

The socialist dictatorship of Venezuela has been in a slow motion free-fall for years. The country and currency are crumbling and the most basic resources are becoming impossible to find. Bloomberg reporter Joe Weisenthal noted today that a cup of coffee now cost $1,000,000 Bolívars — just over $10 in U.S. currency — with rampant inflation.

Incredibly bleak moment milestone for Venezuela. The cost of one cup of coffee just hit 1 million Bolivars. https://t.co/Fbv2NqnAFl pic.twitter.com/LvziiWUynI — Joe Weisenthal (@TheStalwart) June 28, 2018

Coffee is just the tip of the iceberg for problems the socialist country is facing. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1