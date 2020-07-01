‘You got something to say, little boy?’: Older woman gets right back in leftist punk’s face after he orders her to ‘check your f***ing privilege’ (VIDEO)

The multitude of young leftists who’ve been looting stores, destroying property, pulling down statues, and scaring away police over the last month have grown so intoxicated on their newfound power that a miscalculation was bound to occur.

“Check your f****** privilege” counter-protester confronts protester at defend #Teddyroosevelt statue rally in #NYC pic.twitter.com/IV5L3OA3Vf — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) June 28, 2020

And it happened Sunday by the now-controversial statue of former President Teddy Roosevelt in New York City, when a group advocating for the monument’s preservation stood up to leftists who want it gone.

One very passionate older woman took the leftists to task, pointing at them and saying, “You are a domestic terrorist group, and we will see to it that you fall, and you fall so hard you won’t know what hit you!” – READ MORE

