‘You Do Not Know What You Are Talking About!’: Fauci Lashes Out At Sen. Rand Paul For Suggesting He Lied To Congress

Dr. Anthony Fauci lashed out at Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) on Tuesday for suggesting he lied to Congress when he claimed the National Institutes of Health (NIH) never funded gain-of-function research in Wuhan.

Paul began the tense exchange by implying that Fauci perjured himself when he last testified before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee on May 11.

WATCH: Complete exchange between Dr. Anthony Fauci and Senator @RandPaul. Dr. Fauci: “Senator Paul, you do not know what you are talking about, quite frankly, and I want to say that officially. You do not know what you are talking about.” pic.twitter.com/2wFbAxicI2 — CSPAN (@cspan) July 20, 2021

“Dr. Fauci, as you are aware, it is a crime to lie to Congress,” Paul said, adding that such is a felony punishable by up to five years in jail. “On your last trip to our committee on May 11, you stated that the NIH has not ever and does not now fund gain-of-function research in the Wuhan Institute of Virology.”

Referencing a paper by Dr. Shi Zhengli of the Wuhan Virology Lab, which claimed the NIH did, in fact, fund her research into SARS-related coronaviruses, Paul asked, “Knowing it is a crime to lie to Congress, do you wish to retract your statement?”

"Senator Paul, I have never lied before the Congress, and I do not retract that statement," a visibly angry Fauci responded. "This paper that you are referring to was judged by qualified staff up and down the chain as not being gain-of-function."

